Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,667,800 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the August 15th total of 1,048,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Lightwave Logic stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 861,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. Lightwave Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

