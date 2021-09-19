Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of LILM opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.53.
