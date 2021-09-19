Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LILM opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

