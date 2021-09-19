Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce $27.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.61 million to $35.00 million. Limoneira posted sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $159.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Limoneira stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $270.40 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,529.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,896 shares of company stock worth $154,670 and sold 4,731 shares worth $83,808. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

