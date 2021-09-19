Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Societe Generale

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective raised by Societe Generale from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $309.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

