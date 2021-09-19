Ling Zeng Sells 1,334 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $40.14.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.
