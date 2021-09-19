LiquidApps Hits 1-Day Volume of $36,466.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and $36,466.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054388 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars.

