Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $174.07 or 0.00369528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.62 billion and approximately $2.24 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

