Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in August

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 1,119,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 413.2 days.

Loblaw Companies stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.18. 1,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.96.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.