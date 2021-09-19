Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LITTU remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $995,000.

