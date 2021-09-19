Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,362.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.76 or 0.07034559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.00369503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $613.70 or 0.01295750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00117712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.71 or 0.00561003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.10 or 0.00496384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00342949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006383 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

