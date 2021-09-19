Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $129.26 million and $55.58 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00130962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

