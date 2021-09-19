Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $107.65 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,852 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Williams-Sonoma worth $107,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,169. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $204.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.90 and a 200 day moving average of $166.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,450 shares of company stock worth $10,280,450. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

