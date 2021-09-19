Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 73.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $81,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Pool by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $464.04. The company had a trading volume of 372,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,396. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $294.56 and a 1 year high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.62 and a 200 day moving average of $431.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.