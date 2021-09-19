Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 242,919 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 242,919 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 4.31% of Calix worth $129,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 207,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after buying an additional 320,204 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,095,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,252,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

CALX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,693. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

