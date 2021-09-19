MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Update

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
MAG traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 738,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,874. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.00 and a beta of 0.98.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
