MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Update

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

MAG traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 738,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,874. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.00 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $37,579,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in MAG Silver by 32.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after buying an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after buying an additional 681,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MAG Silver by 17,823.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

