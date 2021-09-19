Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

MGIC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. 21,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,184. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

