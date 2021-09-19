Maker Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $2,742.64 or 0.05814759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $85.57 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00128137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048050 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.