Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $777.74 million, a P/E ratio of -119.93 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manchester United stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

