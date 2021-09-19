MANTRA DAO (OM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $108.45 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $113.63 million and $108.45 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00128577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00048913 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

