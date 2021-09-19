Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.35 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $79.35 million and approximately $28.83 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00072305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00121511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00176740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.87 or 0.07014701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.30 or 0.99402451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.37 or 0.00854108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

