Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON MNP opened at GBX 398 ($5.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £342.01 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 428.47 ($5.60). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 417.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 390.05.
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust
