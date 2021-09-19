Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MNP opened at GBX 398 ($5.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £342.01 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 428.47 ($5.60). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 417.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 390.05.

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

