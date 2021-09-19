MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.28% of MasTec worth $22,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 56.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

