MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

MTZ opened at $89.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

