Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.09. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 26,152 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 409.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastech Digital by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

