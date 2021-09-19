Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. Materion has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Materion by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

