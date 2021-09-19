Matthew Farrell Buys 5,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 157,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

