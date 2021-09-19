Matthew Farrell Buys 5,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 157,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
Trinseo Company Profile
Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.
