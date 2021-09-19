Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 91,047 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 56.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,047 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $54,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $222.11. 2,306,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average of $213.88. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

