Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $564.04 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 782,683 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $564,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,607,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,943,000 after acquiring an additional 259,240 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. 4,814,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

