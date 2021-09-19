Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $87.99 Million Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of PC Connection worth $87,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 16.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PC Connection by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PC Connection by 17.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXN. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.24 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

