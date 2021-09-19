Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $165,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.95. 2,887,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,125. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.28.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

