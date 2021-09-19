Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268,684 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.29% of CSW Industrials worth $42,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.06. 225,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,713. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.05.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

