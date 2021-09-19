Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,917 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $68,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,320,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Hershey by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

