McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.49. 4,756,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.58. The firm has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

