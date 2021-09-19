McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.43. Approximately 197,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 362,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

The company has a market cap of C$656.64 million and a PE ratio of -9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.52.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.29 million. On average, analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

