McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.43. Approximately 197,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 362,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

The company has a market cap of C$656.64 million and a PE ratio of -9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.52.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.29 million. On average, analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

