McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

McKesson stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

