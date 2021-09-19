MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 43.4% in August

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MDJH stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 10,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,048. MDJM has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDJH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MDJM in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDJM in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MDJM in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

