Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Medifast has increased its dividend by 213.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $219.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.79. Medifast has a 52-week low of $139.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

