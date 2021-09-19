Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Woodward by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.37 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

