Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $2,780,000. South State Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $11,893,000.

GDX opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

