Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

