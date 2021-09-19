Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 245,512 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,512 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 889,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $7,528,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.15 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.