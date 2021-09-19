Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

