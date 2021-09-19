Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is New World Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.