Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

