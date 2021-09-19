Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,442 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,189,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,339 shares of company stock valued at $528,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

