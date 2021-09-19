Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ONEOK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,598,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.