Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 1.9% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $106.07. 5,778,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

