Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after buying an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $41,812,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $11,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 676,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,561. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,743 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

