Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.4% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $654.48. 3,552,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $637.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.62.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

