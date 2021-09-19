Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $66.48. 7,995,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

